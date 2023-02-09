Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.15

Shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, and investment services. It provides personal banking, commercial banking, brokerage, mortgages, commercial loans, loans to financial entities, consumer loans, financial consulting, general insurance, car insurance, health insurance, retirement funds, asset management, administrative and stock distributions, repurchasing services, and leasing services.
