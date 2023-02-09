Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $248.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,868 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,609 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.