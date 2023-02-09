Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,775. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Stories

