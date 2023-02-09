Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Invests $16.34 Million in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 224,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,340,000. BJ’s Wholesale Club accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of BJ’s Wholesale Club as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,766 shares of company stock worth $1,509,192 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.89. The company had a trading volume of 164,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,696. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.01.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 64.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Barclays initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.13.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.