Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.07.

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.35. 212,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,547. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

