Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Cut to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRGLY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,000 ($12.02) to GBX 925 ($11.12) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.26) to GBX 780 ($9.38) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,243.17.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

