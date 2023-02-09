Harvest Finance Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for approximately $36.76 or 0.00167656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $25.04 million and $1.72 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

