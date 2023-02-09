HC Wainwright Trims Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Target Price to $27.00

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 435.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $478.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.94. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $16.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.38% and a negative net margin of 348.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,003.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,089.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,003.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $133,802 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,846,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,541,000 after purchasing an additional 99,320 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $405,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.