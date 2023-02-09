Head-To-Head Contrast: FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) vs. Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FiscalNote and Cass Information Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FiscalNote N/A N/A -$3.66 million N/A N/A Cass Information Systems $182.48 million 3.77 $34.90 million $2.53 19.90

Cass Information Systems has higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

FiscalNote has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

67.2% of FiscalNote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FiscalNote and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FiscalNote N/A -379.80% -40.64% Cass Information Systems 19.13% 17.04% 1.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FiscalNote and Cass Information Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FiscalNote 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cass Information Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

FiscalNote currently has a consensus price target of $10.13, suggesting a potential upside of 196.92%. Cass Information Systems has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.61%. Given FiscalNote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats FiscalNote on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. The company is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations. The Banking Services segment focuses on the provision of banking services primarily to privately held businesses and faith-based ministries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

