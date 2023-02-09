HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Hits New 1-Year High at $173.66

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $173.66 and last traded at $172.44, with a volume of 134286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HEI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

HEICO Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.88 and its 200-day moving average is $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HEICO Increases Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. HEICO had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $609.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total value of $438,588.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,306.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $438,588.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,306.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and sold 18,908 shares valued at $2,984,088. 8.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in HEICO by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

