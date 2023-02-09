Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.63

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.63 and last traded at $38.47, with a volume of 72001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCCI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 271,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,240,000 after acquiring an additional 70,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,290,000 after acquiring an additional 41,213 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

