Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.63

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.63 and last traded at $38.47, with a volume of 72001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCCI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)
- Soup, There It Is! Campbell’s Pullback Presents an Opportunity
- Fortinet Gaps Up, Lifts Optimism About Other Cybersecurity Stocks
- Emerson Electric: Charging Toward The Buy Zone
- Enphase Energy May be Offering Investors a Second Chance
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.