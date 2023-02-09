Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Downgraded to “Buy” at Desjardins

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

Shares of HERXF opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

