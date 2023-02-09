HI Price Reaches $0.0216 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market cap of $59.76 million and approximately $495,577.62 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00047701 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031445 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001892 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019577 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00221684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002941 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02301251 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $569,384.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

