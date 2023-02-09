HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $64.01 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $64.01 million and approximately $567,745.45 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00051080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030516 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001976 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019112 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00226229 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002852 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02395269 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $540,069.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

