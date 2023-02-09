Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.42-$5.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.08-$1.14 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.38.

NYSE:HLT opened at $147.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.30. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 650,540 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 746,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,234,000 after buying an additional 462,131 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,499,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,263,000 after acquiring an additional 366,054 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

