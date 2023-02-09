Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 0.59. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $144.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.32 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $92,359.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $67,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $92,359.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,625 shares of company stock worth $640,757 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

