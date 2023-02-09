Hive One Day Volume Reaches $19.64 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Hive has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001960 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $199.24 million and approximately $19.64 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.02 or 0.00441684 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,426.81 or 0.29257929 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.24 or 0.00447236 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 463,089,232 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.