Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.41

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.41 and last traded at $84.69, with a volume of 524918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.34.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 409.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

