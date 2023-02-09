Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HKXCY opened at $42.14 on Thursday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $58.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.