Hop Protocol Trading 23.8% Lower Over Last Week (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $110.45 million and $208,165.16 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.38 or 0.00435476 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,318.07 or 0.28846718 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.11 or 0.00447946 BTC.

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

