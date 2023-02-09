Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hub Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.20.

Hub Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $97.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.96. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $104.67.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,078,000 after buying an additional 474,074 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,916 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 890,518.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 195,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 195,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,914,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 112,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

