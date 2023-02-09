Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Sets New 52-Week High at $113.77

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $113.77 and last traded at $113.61, with a volume of 564116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on H. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.98.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

