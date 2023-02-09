Hyman Charles D Sells 1,436 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hyman Charles D lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 74,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.4% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.16.

NYSE APD opened at $287.24 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.99 and a 200 day moving average of $276.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.