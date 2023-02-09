ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $264.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $272.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 9.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 272,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 139,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after acquiring an additional 24,223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ICON Public by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,357,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ICON Public by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Trading Down 1.3 %

ICON Public Company Profile

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $238.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.19 and a 200 day moving average of $210.46. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $171.43 and a 1 year high of $279.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

(Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.