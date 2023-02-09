Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Shares Down 1.4%

Immotion Group Plc (LON:IMMO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.39 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.04). 1,425,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,661,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market cap of £14.34 million and a PE ratio of -6.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.87.

Immotion Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) experiences to partner sites on a revenue share basis. It offers solutions for edutainment, and leisure and entertainment industries, as well as sells virtual and augmented reality consumer products. The company is also involved in the design and development of software; and provision of in-home virtual reality equipment and experiences, as well as location-based entertainment services.

