Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upgraded Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

INGR stock opened at $101.02 on Thursday. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

