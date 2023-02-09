Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.13

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and traded as low as $11.63. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 521 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87.
Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
