Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.13

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and traded as low as $11.63. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 521 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

About Innergex Renewable Energy

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.1331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -300.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

