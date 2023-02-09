Insider Buying: Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Buys 11,628 Shares of Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Keane bought 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.24 per share, for a total transaction of $421,398.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,118.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cimpress Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $70.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPR shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Cimpress Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,805,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,179,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,579,000 after acquiring an additional 91,712 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after acquiring an additional 171,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

