Insider Buying: Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Buys 11,628 Shares of Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Keane bought 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.24 per share, for a total transaction of $421,398.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,118.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Cimpress Trading Up 4.4 %
NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $70.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPR shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.
