Insider Buying: MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Director Purchases $10,245.06 in Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) Director Rafael E. Deleon bought 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $10,245.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,444.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.49. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $30.98.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.88 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is 12.23%.

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on shares of MainStreet Bancshares from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSB. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 50,424 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 235,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 30,973 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 621,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 260.3% during the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

