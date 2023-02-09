Insider Selling: C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Director Sells 583 Shares of Stock

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) Director Audrey Dale Holmes sold 583 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $34,752.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,260 shares in the company, valued at $730,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CFFI traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 18,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193. The company has a market cap of $202.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. C&F Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded C&F Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in C&F Financial by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in C&F Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in C&F Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in C&F Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in C&F Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Articles

