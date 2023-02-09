Insider Selling: Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Sells $826,000.00 in Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $115.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.41. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.21.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.