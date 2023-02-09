Insider Selling: Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Insider Sells 9,128 Shares of Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hologic Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.45. The stock had a trading volume of 934,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,242. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.33. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $86.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

