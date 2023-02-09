Insider Selling: LendInvest plc (LON:LINV) Insider Sells £1,940,000 in Stock

LendInvest plc (LON:LINV – Get Rating) insider Christian Edouard Faes sold 2,425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.96), for a total value of £1,940,000 ($2,332,011.06).

LendInvest Stock Performance

Shares of LINV stock opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.11) on Thursday. LendInvest plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 209 ($2.51). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £128.00 million and a P/E ratio of 770.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,038.04, a quick ratio of 26.05 and a current ratio of 26.10.

LendInvest Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. LendInvest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LendInvest Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on LendInvest from GBX 230 ($2.76) to GBX 150 ($1.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th.

LendInvest plc operates as a property finance asset manager in the United Kingdom. The company offers short-term, development, and buy-to-let mortgages to intermediaries, landlords, and developers. It also provides fund management services; and holds securities. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

