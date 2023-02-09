Insider Selling: Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) General Counsel Sells $177,316.44 in Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 7,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $177,316.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,189.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Squarespace Stock Up 0.7 %

SQSP opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Squarespace by 2,336.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 89,280 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Squarespace by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Squarespace by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQSP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

