Insight Inv LLC Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Insight Inv LLC trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512,239 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP increased its stake in Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,317,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

