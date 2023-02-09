Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IDN stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.59. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

