International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $135.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Further Reading

