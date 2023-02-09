iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $26,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,721,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,762,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,036,000 after acquiring an additional 612,054 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $123.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.08. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

