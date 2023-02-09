iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,381 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.6% of SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $311,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $412.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $396.32 and its 200-day moving average is $394.61. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

