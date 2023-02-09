Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Trading Down 0.7%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.44. 34,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 105,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.49. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

