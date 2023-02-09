Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kennametal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Kennametal’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Kennametal Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.88 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,224,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,079 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,722,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,901 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 273.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,617 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after purchasing an additional 790,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Kennametal by 18.9% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,632,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,605,000 after purchasing an additional 736,816 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Articles

