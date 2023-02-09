Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) to Hold

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACCD. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.
Accolade Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Accolade has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $915.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accolade by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 217.6% during the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Accolade by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
