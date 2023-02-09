Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) to Hold

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACCD. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Accolade has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $915.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 129.59%. The firm had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accolade will post -6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accolade by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 217.6% during the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Accolade by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

