Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toshiba in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toshiba’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toshiba’s FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.08%.

Shares of Toshiba stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80. Toshiba has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

