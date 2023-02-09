JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €38.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($41.40) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IFXA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($34.95) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($14.44) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($21.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

