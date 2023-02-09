JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $265.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $222.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.32.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BURL stock opened at $223.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.70. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 1.08. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $242.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.