JUNO (JUNO) Price Down 16.7% This Week

JUNO (JUNO) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00005998 BTC on exchanges. JUNO has a market capitalization of $89.34 million and $521,424.50 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUNO Profile

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 68,009,175 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

