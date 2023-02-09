Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal Sells 19,507 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 19,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $166,394.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.51.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a negative net margin of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 17.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on INDI. TheStreet downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

