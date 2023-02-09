Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 14th

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

Keurig Dr Pepper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.9 %

KDP opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

