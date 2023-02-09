KeyCorp Raises NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target to $6,000.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVR’s Q1 2023 earnings at $84.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $68.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $63.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $68.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $283.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $244.00 EPS.

NVR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NVR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4,956.00.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,014.96 on Monday. NVR has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,500.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,855.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,452.70.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. NVR’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $89.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVR will post 348.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total value of $1,092,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,299,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total transaction of $1,092,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,299,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,436.65, for a total value of $4,599,405.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,733,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,759,722 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in NVR by 0.8% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 64.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

