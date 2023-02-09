Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $406.00 million-$414.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $407.83 million. Kforce also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.78-0.86 EPS.

Kforce Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Kforce stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $58.30. 64,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,888. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average of $57.79. Kforce has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $78.15.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Kforce had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business had revenue of $419.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Kforce’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kforce will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Kforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 122.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 28.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Kforce by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kforce

(Get Rating)

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.